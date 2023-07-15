India, UAE to trade in local currencies and link payment systems

DUBAI — The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday to enhance the use of local currencies for international trade and to link their payment systems.
The Governors of RBI and CBUAE agreed to create a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between the two Asian nations in order to implement a Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS).
All permissible capital account transactions as well as current account transactions are covered by the MoU.
According to Indian media, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the rupee dirham payments for bilateral trade during the Indian Prime Minister's visit to the UAE.
India will use the agreement to pay for oil, other imports from the UAE, with bilateral trade between the two countries estimated at $84.5 billion in 2022-23.
Apart from this, a memorandum of understanding on opportunities in the field of education was also signed between the two countries.
Later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from UAE.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.