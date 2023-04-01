Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

Pakistan’s Finance Minister confirms rollover of $2bn Chinese loan amid IMF uncertainty

Web Desk 10:23 AM | 1 Apr, 2023
Pakistan’s Finance Minister confirms rollover of $2bn Chinese loan amid IMF uncertainty
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that China rolled over a $2 billion loan that matured last week in a sigh of relief for the cash-strapped country as the government is desperately looking for funds to avert debt default.

The country’s finance czar confirmed that Beijing had rolled over a $2 billion loan to the South Asian nation on March 23, refuting media reports which claimed that the loan was still in the pipeline.

Addressing the upper house of Parliament, the PML-N stalwart revealed that Islamabad has two kinds of businesses with Beijing; one is related to state administration of foreign exchange and the other is with Chinese commercial banks.

He mentioned that states do not share such details publicly in light of understanding with the Chinese government.

The recent development holds significance as the fifth most populous nation is facing a balance of payment crisis, back-breaking inflation, and depleting forex reserves.

Meanwhile, the government continued negotiations with the IMF for the release of the bailout package but the talks stretched.

Pakistan requests China to rollover $6.3 billion loans

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz to consult allies on future line of action amid political, legal crisis

11:19 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistan, China all set to reopen Khunjerab Pass border after three years

09:49 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

09:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Pakistan, UAE meteorological agencies set up data-sharing system

10:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Honda extends production shutdown till April 15 in Pakistan

05:43 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Gold price surges by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

05:22 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Justice Musarrat Hilali sworn in as Peshawar High Court’s first ...

12:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st April 2023

09:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 01, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: