Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs15,000 (Check new rates here)

Web Desk 10:44 AM | 1 Apr, 2023
LAHORE – Honda once again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs15,000 and new prices will be effective from April 01, 2023.

The leading bike manufacturer increased prices in wake of the continued devaluation of local currency and soaring inflation.

According to the new price list shared by the company, the price of the selling unit Honda CD70 has gone up by Rs5,000 and the two-wheeler will now cost Rs149,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs8,000, taking the rate to a record Rs222,900.

Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs160,900, as it sees a surge of Rs5,400, and Honda Pridor has been increased by Rs7,400 to reach Rs197,900.              

Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs365,900, and Rs462,900 respectively.

Model Old price  New Price  Price Difference
Honda CD70 144,900 149,900 5,000
Honda CD-70 Dream 155,500 160,900 5,400
Honda Pridor 100 190,500 197,900 7,400
Honda CG 125 214,900 222,900 8,000
Honda CG125-SE  255,900 265,900 10,000
Honda CB 125 350,900 365,900 15,000
HondaCB 150F 443,900 458,900 15,000
Honda CB 150 F 447,900 462,900 15,000

