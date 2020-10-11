Asif Zardari shifted to hospital in Karachi
Web Desk
11:14 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
KARACHI - Asif Zardari has been shifted to a hospital in Karachi after he felt unwell,  his party said in a statement on Sunday.

Former president and PPP leader's health is not well for a few days and doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” said the PPP in a tweet.

Zardari, who was indicted in two corruption cases earlier this week, has been suffering from multiple diseases since last year. 

The former president was arrested in a fake accounts case in January 2019 but he was granted bail in December on medical grounds

by the Islamabad High Court.

During a hearing on his bail petition in December last year, his lawyer had informed the court that his client was a patient of ischemic

heart disease, which means that his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

