Search

PakistanTop News

Dua Zehra case - SHC temporarily hands over Karachi teenage girl to parents

Web Desk 04:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Dua Zehra case - SHC temporarily hands over Karachi teenage girl to parents
Source: Twitter

KARACHI — The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered to temporarily hand over the custody of the 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra to her parents.

Dua was reported missing from Karachi on April 16, 2022, but was recovered from Punjab later and declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of the SHC heard the case today during which the minor girl was also presented before the court. 

During the hearing, Justice Kalhoro asked the girl whether she wants to stay at the shelter home or with her parents. The 14-year-old replied to the judge that "she wants to go to her parents' home and stay with them". 

The court then asked the parents Mehdi Kazmi and Saima Kazmi to submit a bond of Rs1 million. However, the permanent custody of the girl will be decided by the trial court. 

The court also said that a child protection officer along with female police would visit the girl every week. It also said that the said officer would submit a report to the court after every meeting with the teenager. Justice Kalhoro also ordered that the girl would not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the case was decided. 

Dua's lawyer, Jibran Nasir, welcomed the decision and said that the child was finally going home after a seven-month-long battle.  Taking to Twitter, Jibran said: "There are many lessons to be learnt from this case and reforms are needed to curb child marriages."

Dua Zehra: Lahore court allows Sindh Police to move teenager to Karachi

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case

01:27 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

FIA action sought over malicious campaign against Pakistani actors

11:59 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Jahangir Tareen, son get clean chit in money laundering case

09:57 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Over 200 percent increase in US visa fees proposed officially

09:46 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army officer files defamation case in London high court against Major (r) Adil Raja

11:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Adil Raja hits back after being threatened by Kubra Khan with a defamation case

06:22 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas denies news about her role in upcoming drama 'Jhok ...

04:45 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 6, 2023

08:00 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.75 236
Euro EUR 265 268
UK Pound Sterling GBP 302 305
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.5 67.15
Australian Dollar AUD 161 162.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: