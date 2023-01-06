Dua Zehra case - SHC temporarily hands over Karachi teenage girl to parents

KARACHI — The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered to temporarily hand over the custody of the 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra to her parents.
Dua was reported missing from Karachi on April 16, 2022, but was recovered from Punjab later and declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.
Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of the SHC heard the case today during which the minor girl was also presented before the court.
During the hearing, Justice Kalhoro asked the girl whether she wants to stay at the shelter home or with her parents. The 14-year-old replied to the judge that "she wants to go to her parents' home and stay with them".
Huge victory! Dua Zehra back to her legal guardians! Look at Mahdi Kazmi! He can’t contain his joy! And lovely to witness Dua joking with media person, acting her age. She is so calm. Alhamdulila ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dGjetEOmHI— Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) January 6, 2023
The court then asked the parents Mehdi Kazmi and Saima Kazmi to submit a bond of Rs1 million. However, the permanent custody of the girl will be decided by the trial court.
The court also said that a child protection officer along with female police would visit the girl every week. It also said that the said officer would submit a report to the court after every meeting with the teenager. Justice Kalhoro also ordered that the girl would not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the case was decided.
Dua's lawyer, Jibran Nasir, welcomed the decision and said that the child was finally going home after a seven-month-long battle. Taking to Twitter, Jibran said: "There are many lessons to be learnt from this case and reforms are needed to curb child marriages."
Alhumdulillah after 7 month long battle today victim child is finally going home. She unequivocally informed Hon' High Court that she wants to reside with parents. There are many lessons to be learnt from this case & reforms are needed to curb child marriages— M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) January 6, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.75
|236
|Euro
|EUR
|265
|268
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|302
|305
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.5
|67.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|161
|162.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
