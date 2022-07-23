Dua Zehra: Lahore court allows Sindh Police to move teenager to Karachi

LAHORE – A court in Punjab capital allowed Sindh Police to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi to produce her in the trial court in the port city.

Reports in local media said Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmed issued a written order after which the girl, who was reportedly kidnapped earlier in April and later discovered to have married in Punjab, will be shifted from Lahore to her hometown.

She will then be presented in front of the judicial magistrate in Karachi’s session court. Magistrate Rizwan directed that no one should be allowed to meet Dua before she appears in the court.

The court order reads "Police Inspector Muhammad Ali along-with Aziza Sultana are allowed to take the custody of Dua Zehra from shelter home, Lahore to produce her before learned trial court for direction to be passed for her lodgment in shelter home, Karachi or any appropriate order as the case may be”.

The court also directed Sindh police to take all relevant precautionary measures as the girl earlier cited death threats.

Previously, the Sindh High Court allowed investigating officer to move the teenager to the shelter home in Karachi as she was unhappy with her husband and did not want to live with him. She was also afraid of her parents, so it was appropriate for her to stay in a shelter home.

Dua earlier moved to Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home as she fears for her life after getting death threats.

Last week, police claimed finding evidence against Dua Zehra’s husband and other suspects in the case of her alleged abduction from her hometown and underage marriage in the Punjab capital.

The police team this time came up with contrasting claims as the investigating officer, DSP Shaukat Ali Shahani, filed a progress report before the sessions judge on Saturday.