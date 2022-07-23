WHO sounds highest alert over monkeypox amid rising cases

NEW YORK – World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency as scores of countries reported thousands of cases.

It is for the second time in nearly two years, that the top United Nations agency on health has taken the extraordinary step of declaring a global emergency.

Reports suggest that more than 16,500 cases of infectious viral disease reported in 74 countries and recent step was taken to curb rapidly spreading infections sparked by the virus. There had been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told media correspondents that the monkeypox outbreak is spreading around the globe rapidly through new modes of transmission, which medical professional currently understand little.

Despite the emergency declaration, the global risk of monkeypox is said to be moderate.

WHO Chief mentioned that the declaration would help boost the development of vaccines and the implementation of actions to cut virus spread.

Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox

Pakistan's top health body earlier issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities. Officials also rejected the information circulating on social media about the Monkeypox case in Pakistan as incorrect.

Monkeypox, the virus first discovered in central Africa in the 1950s. Its first symptoms include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a blistery, chickenpox-like rash or lesions.