Eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims charred to death in Makkah hotel fire

JEDDAH – At least eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims died and six others suffered burn injuries in a fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, it emerged on Friday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed the death of eight Pakistanis and six others who were injured in an unfortunate fire incident in the Holy City of Makkah.

In a statement, MOFA said “We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.”

It was reported that the deceased person belong to the district Kasur of Punjab and Vehari. The dead persons are identified as Riaz Gujjar, his wife, his maternal grandfather, his father-in-law, and Haji Ashraf, along with his wife and mother-in-law.

The blaze started on the third floor of a multi-story building in the neighborhood of Ibrahim Khalil Road.

Last month, nine Pakistani citizens including women and children died and five suffered injuries during a tragic traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.