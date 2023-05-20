Search

World

Eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims charred to death in Makkah hotel fire

Web Desk 10:15 AM | 20 May, 2023
Eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims charred to death in Makkah hotel fire
Source: social media

JEDDAH – At least eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims died and six others suffered burn injuries in a fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, it emerged on Friday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed the death of eight Pakistanis and six others who were injured in an unfortunate fire incident in the Holy City of Makkah.

In a statement, MOFA said “We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.”

It was reported that the deceased person belong to the district Kasur of Punjab and Vehari. The dead persons are identified as Riaz Gujjar, his wife, his maternal grandfather, his father-in-law, and Haji Ashraf, along with his wife and mother-in-law.

The blaze started on the third floor of a multi-story building in the neighborhood of Ibrahim Khalil Road.          

Last month, nine Pakistani citizens including women and children died and five suffered injuries during a tragic traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, scores injured in Saudi Arabia's bus accident

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

British-Pakistani comedian and YouTuber Humza Arshad speaks at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

06:11 PM | 10 May, 2023

Death toll in Indian state of Manipur rises to 54 as army struggles to quell ethnic violence

11:48 PM | 6 May, 2023

Several churches set on fire in India

10:18 PM | 4 May, 2023

First female Pakistani architect wins coveted UK award

08:36 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Pakistani teen steals the show at international art festival

05:09 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Jahanzeb Rizwan becomes first Pakistani boxer to win Golden Gloves championship in US

12:24 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

NAB clears Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana housing scandal

11:32 AM | 20 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.84 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.08 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.30
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 20, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: