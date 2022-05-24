No monkeypox case detected in Pakistan, says top health body
09:54 PM | 24 May, 2022
No monkeypox case detected in Pakistan, says top health body
Source: National Institute of Health website / File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Institute of Health confirmed on Tuesday that no cases of monkeypox have been detected in the South Asian country so far, amid reports about the detection of new cases on social media.

The spokesperson of NIH, termed the news circulating on social media as incorrect, adding that the situation was being closely monitored by the health authorities.

The federal and provincial health authorities were instructed to remain on high alert for any suspected case, according to the official.

The top health body stated that timely detection is crucial for prompt implementation of preventive measures and all public and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, reports in local media claimed that currently there is no facility for diagnostic tests for the zoonotic virus in the country. It was learned that authorities are trying to procure testing kits. As of now, the health experts can declare a patient as a suspected case by looking at the symptoms.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection in which a patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of a fever. Headache, muscle pain, exhaustion and lymphadenopathy are other symptoms.

The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

