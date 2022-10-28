'Real Mr Bean' - Pakistan PM reacts to Zimbabwe president’s trolling after T20 World Cup loss
11:26 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given an appropriate response after Zimbabwe President Emmerson Damdudzo Mnangagwa took a jibe at Pakistan after his team beat Green Shirts in final-ball thrill of the T20 World Cup in Perth.

The Zimbabwean president’s sly dig came as East African people were expressing rage on Twitter that they were tricked into believing that the famous “Pakistani Mr. Bean” is the real one.

According to a Zimbabwean fan on Twitter, a fake Mr Bean — a popular TV character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson — who belonged to Pakistan, presented himself as Atkinson and "duped" a number of people present at the event.

After Pakistan lost match to Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa took to Twitter and wrote: “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim”

Reacting to the trolling, PM Shehbaz Sharif said: “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back".

He also congratulated the Zimbabwean president and appreciated his team for playing well in the match.

