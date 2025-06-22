Pakistani senior actress Ayesha Khan laid to rest after body lay unclaimed for week

KARACHI – The Heartbreaking death of seasoned Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan cast a somber shadow in the industry. Khan, a beloved star of PTV golden era, was found dead in her apartment, a full week after her passing.

He body was found in a decomposed state, and a shocking discovery has sparked a wave of sorrow and debate over how own children treat its parents.

Her family refused a post-mortem examination, citing natural causes, and moved forward with funeral arrangements. A viral post by journalist Sarah Hussain, recently added to the national outcry. She wrote, “It’s perhaps a mercy that Ayesha Apa passed away. She was not living, but only breathing. Ten years ago, she distributed her assets among her children, and they abandoned her. She spent years enduring this heartbreak.”

The post recounts a heartbreaking incident where Ayesha Khan visited actor Talat Hussain’s home on Tariq Road, sobbing as she shared how her children would promise to call her, but never did. Despite one son living in a large house in Karachi and another in Islamabad, none came to see her.

Farah Iqrar shared details of her funeral, stating that Ayesha Khan was quietly buried at Sakhi Hassan Graveyard next to her father’s grave.

Farah further revealed that Ayesha isolated herself in recent years. A foot fracture added to her physical struggles, while depression consumed her emotionally. Her daughter lives in London, one son in Malaysia, and the other in Pakistan — but none were by her side in her final moments.

Ayesha Khan’s lonely death has ignited widespread reflection on how Pakistan treats its senior citizens, especially once-celebrated artists.