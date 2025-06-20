Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan’s week old body found in Karachi flat

KARACHI – The body found in a residential flat in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area has been confirmed by police to be that of senior actress Ayesha Khan.

The police confirmed that actress Ayesha Khan’s body was about a week old. She had been living alone in the house. When a foul smell began spreading from the apartment, local residents informed her relatives.

Ayesha Khan’s body has been shifted from Jinnah Hospital to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth.

It is recalled that on Thursday, senior actress Ayesha Khan’s friend Tehmina Khalid confirmed her death.

Tehmina Khalid said that Ayesha Khan passed away five days ago in Karachi.

Actress Ayesha Khan was 77 years old and had played key roles in many successful dramas. Her famous dramas include Afshan, Aroosa, Family 93, and Mehndi.

Ayesha Khan had been away from dramas for many years. She was the elder sister of Khalida Riyasat.