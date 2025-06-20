European leaders push for diplomacy as Iran-Israel air war enters second week

DUBAI – The air war between Iran and Israel entered a second week on Friday amid efforts being made by the European countries to start negotiations after US President Donald Trump said he would make a decision about getting involved in the conflict within two weeks.

Israel launched unprovoked strikes against Iran last Friday, arguing that it wanted to deter Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Later, Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel, reiterating that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, including top military leadership of the country, while over two dozen people were killed in Israel as the conflict rages on.

As both sides are reluctant to back down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany along with the European Union foreign policy chief are scheduled to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Geneva in a bid to de-escalate the tensions on Friday.

“Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of their joint meeting.

Meanwhile, Iran launched a heavy missile assault on Israel under “Operation True Promise III”, claiming to have targeted Israeli military command and intelligence headquarters, in what is being described as the largest Iranian attack in the ongoing conflict.

On Thursday morning, Iran once again fired ballistic missiles toward Israeli cities, injuring at least 65 people, several of whom are reported to be in critical condition. Israeli media acknowledged the severity of the attack, terming it the most significant Iranian offensive to date in the current war.

According to Iranian media, the strikes specifically targeted Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence facilities and command centers. The Saroka Hospital sustained partial damage due to its proximity to military sites.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attacks, accusing Iran of targeting civilian areas and threatening severe retaliation.

Footage of the 14th wave of Iranian missile strikes has also been released, showing repeated impacts on a single target.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a stern warning to the international community, stating that any third-party intervention in the conflict would trigger a swift and decisive military response. The Council emphasized that Iran is prepared to defend its sovereignty, especially against coordinated Western efforts led by the United States.