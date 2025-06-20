When will it rain as heat and humidity get intensive in parts of Pakistan? Latest forecast

LAHORE – Amid the intense heat wave amid increasing humidity, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast pre-monsoon rains across various regions of the country, including Punjab from June 20-23.

It said the expected system will bring dust storms, rain-wind, and thundershowers, while isolated areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

The Met Office said moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea were entering upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also likely to approach the upper regions on June 20, which will contribute to the development of unstable weather conditions during this period.

Rains in Lahore

From June 20 to 23, rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in parts of upper and central Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

KP Weather Situation

Rain and thunderstorm activity are also likely in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, and Galliyat are also expected to receive scattered rain and thunderstorms during this period.

From June 21-23, duststorm and rain-wind/thunderstorm activity is predicted in parts of south Punjab and northeastern Balochistan, including Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, from June 22-24, the upper districts of Sindh, particularly Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad, are also likely to receive duststorms and thundershowers.