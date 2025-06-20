‘God knows. and that’s enough’: Meerub Ali speaks out after breakup with Asim Azhar

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Meerub Ali has finally responded to her breakup with singer Asim Azhar.

The couple, who got engaged nearly three years ago, made headlines last week when news of their split surfaced unexpectedly.

The revelation came after Asim Azhar issued a statement on Instagram confirming the end of their engagement. Following the announcement, social media was abuzz with speculation and commentary, though neither party disclosed any further details at the time.

Since the breakup, Meerub Ali has been seen attending various events and spending time with close friends and family.

She has also remained active in her professional commitments. However, after a period of silence, she has now shared her feelings through Instagram Stories.

In a heartfelt post, Meerub wrote: “God knows. and that’s enough”.

The message quickly went viral across social media, triggering mixed reactions from fans and followers. Some accused her of seeking attention, while others expressed support and empathy.

Along with her statement, Meerub also shared a photo of flowers featuring a note of encouragement, suggesting she’s finding strength through the difficult time.