Pakistan vs France Nations Cup semi-final today: Where to watch it

KUALA LUMPUR – The FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024 reaches its thrilling knockout stage today, with Pakistan set to face France in the first semi-final of the tournament.

The high-stakes match will begin at 3:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Later in the day, New Zealand will clash with Korea in the second semi-final at 6:00 PM PKT. These two matches will decide the finalists for the prestigious event, which also serves as a qualification route to the top-tier FIH Hockey Pro League.

From Pool A, France and Korea advanced to the semi-finals, with France finishing as group leaders. New Zealand and Pakistan qualified from Pool B, with the Kiwis topping the group standings.

Pakistan secured second place in their pool with four points from three matches. They began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Japan, followed by a 3-3 draw against hosts Malaysia. Their only defeat came in a narrow 4-3 loss to New Zealand. Despite being tied on points with Malaysia, Pakistan progressed due to a superior goal difference.

With a place in the final on the line, both semi-finals promise intense action. The championship match of the eight-nation tournament will be played on Saturday.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs France Match

Hockey enthusiasts in Pakistan can watch the semi-final live on Tapmad.