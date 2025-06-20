Vehicles Emission Testing booths to remain closed in Lahore on June 21

LAHORE – The Environment Protection and Climate Change Department has announced that all Emission Testing Service (ETS) booths across Lahore will remain closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The temporary closure is due to internal administrative reasons, and normal operations are expected to resume on June 23 (Monday).

Vehicle owners planning to have their vehicles tested for emissions are advised to schedule their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

The Emission Testing Service plays a key role in monitoring and controlling vehicular pollution across Punjab.

The ETS booths are responsible for ensuring that vehicles meet the environmental safety standards as per provincial regulations.

For further information or queries, the public is encouraged to contact the ETS helpline at 1373, where representatives are available to assist with any concerns related to testing schedules, requirements, or alternate arrangements.