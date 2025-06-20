Nab Hands Over Rs 2 Billion To National Treasury

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recovered Rs 2 billion through a plea bargain in a major corruption case involving the Public Health Engineering Department in Sheikhupura, and deposited the amount into the national exchequer.

According to NAB Lahore, the recovered amount stems from ongoing investigations into a large-scale corruption scandal involving bogus cheques worth an estimated Rs 5 billion allegedly issued by officers and officials of the Public Health Engineering and District Accounts Offices in Sheikhupura.

Director General NAB Lahore, Ghulam Safdar Shah, officially handed over a cheque of the recovered amount to the Secretary Finance, Punjab. He confirmed that this Rs 2 billion recovery was made under a plea bargain agreement and that the first installment has already been submitted to the national treasury.

The investigation into the scandal began in September 2024 following public complaints of large-scale corruption. NAB’s investigation team managed to recover the substantial amount in a remarkably short time. The DG noted that investigations against other suspects in the case are still ongoing.

Speaking on the occasion, DG NAB reiterated that the bureau’s top priority is the recovery of looted national wealth. He also revealed that the process of auctioning properties confiscated in various corruption cases has commenced to ensure timely compensation to the victims.