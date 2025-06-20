NADRA introduces new ID Card, B-Form rules

In a landmark move to enhance national security, streamline identity verification, and combat child trafficking, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced sweeping changes to Pakistan’s identity registration framework. The reforms target the issuance of B-forms and ID cards, with a special focus on accuracy, legal transparency, and accessibility.

Mandatory Birth Registration at Union Council Level

Under the updated rules, birth registration at the local union council level will now be a prerequisite for obtaining a child registration certificate (B-form). This significant step is aimed at eliminating fake identities and curbing child trafficking through robust, grassroots-level documentation.

New B-Form Registration Guidelines by Age

NADRA has outlined a phased biometric data collection process based on age:

Children up to 3 years : No biometric data or photographs required.

Ages 3 to 10 : Photograph and iris scan mandatory.

Ages 10 to 18: Photograph, biometric data, and iris scan required.

Each child will now receive an individual B-form with a set validity period. While older B-forms will remain valid, a new form will be required for those applying for a passport.

Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) Get Legal Backing

In another major shift, NADRA has granted legal status to Family Registration Certificates (FRCs). Citizens must now submit a signed declaration affirming the accuracy of their family data.

Key features of the revised FRC system include:

Issuance strictly based on NADRA’s official records.

Inclusion of family members previously unlisted in the system.

Option to update records via NADRA offices or mobile app.

Detailed records for men with multiple spouses.

Option for women to choose between listing their father’s or husband’s name on ID cards.

Faster Processing and Smarter ID Cards

To improve public service delivery, NADRA has committed to resolving all CNIC-related cases—such as cancellation, restoration, or seizure—within 30 days.

Additionally, NADRA has launched a new, affordable chipless ID card that retains most features of the smart card while reducing costs and improving delivery times. These upgraded cards will include: