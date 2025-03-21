Pakistan grants NOC to Starlink for satellite internet operations

Pakistan has taken a significant step towards entering the satellite internet industry, as the country’s Space Activities Regulatory Board (SARB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Starlink for its operations in Pakistan.

According to sources, Starlink has successfully met all regulatory requirements set by SARB. Following clearance from the Ministry of Interior, the regulatory board issued the NOC, paving the way for the next phase of approvals. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is expected to issue a license to Starlink within the next two weeks.

Sources further revealed that Starlink had already applied for a license from PTA and submitted its technical and business plans for review. The company has also completed three key registration phases, securing approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Additionally, Starlink has obtained registration from SARB, with the final step being licensing approval from PTA.

Once PTA grants the license, Starlink will be able to launch its satellite internet services in Pakistan. The telecom regulator is currently reviewing the submitted documents to ensure compliance. Officials have confirmed that Starlink’s operations will not interfere with the existing telecommunications infrastructure in the country.