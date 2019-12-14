Pakistan Army chief meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to discuss mutual cooperation, regional security

ABU DHABI – Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Bahr Palace, according to the military's media wing.

Sheikh Zayed and Bajwa discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs in the best interest of the two sides, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.

COAS arrived Abu Dhabi, UAE. Called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Regional security environment and matters of mutual interests discussed. pic.twitter.com/egQaTm4zFv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 14, 2019

The two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as a number of issues of mutual concern.

The two sides emphasised their keenness on continuing enhancing cooperation and joint work for the benefit of the two friendly countries and support regional and international peace and security efforts, the Emirates News Agency reported.