Pakistan Army chief meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to discuss mutual cooperation, regional security
Share
ABU DHABI – Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Bahr Palace, according to the military's media wing.
Sheikh Zayed and Bajwa discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs in the best interest of the two sides, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.
COAS arrived Abu Dhabi, UAE. Called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Regional security environment and matters of mutual interests discussed. pic.twitter.com/egQaTm4zFv— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 14, 2019
The two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as a number of issues of mutual concern.
The two sides emphasised their keenness on continuing enhancing cooperation and joint work for the benefit of the two friendly countries and support regional and international peace and security efforts, the Emirates News Agency reported.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019