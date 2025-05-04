Pti Decides To Boycott Government Briefing On Post Pahalgam Pakistan India Situation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to attend the government’s briefing regarding the situation that emerged between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.

In a statement issued after a meeting of PTI’s political committee, the party reiterated its consistent and unequivocal condemnation of all forms, manifestations, and acts of terrorism.

The statement further noted that Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned unlawfully, has repeatedly condemned terrorism in his messages from jail and emphasized the need for national unity, solidarity, and internal stability.

The political committee stated that their position is self-explanatory, and the clarity and courage with which Imran Khan has called for national unity reflects the mindset of a true national leader.

According to the statement, PTI maintains a clear stance that in the event of any external aggression, it will stand at the forefront in defense of the country and the nation. This national commitment was reaffirmed on the party’s foundation day through a formal resolution condemning Indian aggression and propaganda, presenting PTI’s principled position to the nation.

PTI added that its readiness and seriousness for national security, sovereignty, and unity is evident at every level. The party believes that given the current sensitive circumstances, the government should have promptly convened an All Parties Conference (APC) to take all political forces into confidence and formulate a collective response.

The political committee lamented that the government missed this opportunity—not only was an APC not called, but instead, a one-sided briefing by a government minister is being conducted.

PTI emphasized that Imran Khan has always advocated for national unity, institutional harmony, and political stability, and has never supported division, discord, or weakness. Since the current briefing is a government-only initiative, with no genuine attempt to build consensus or include key national leaders like Imran Khan, the party believes attending it is unnecessary.

Considering all these factors, the PTI political committee unanimously decided that the party will not participate in the government’s briefing.