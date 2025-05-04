Bangladesh unveil squad for T20I series against Pakistan, UAE

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed a 16-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been appointed as the T20I captain, following Najmul Hossain Shanto’s earlier decision to step down from the role. Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan will serve as vice-captain for both tours.

Das, who previously led the side in a T20I series against the West Indies last December in Shanto’s absence, brings leadership experience with one Test, seven ODIs, and four T20Is as captain under his belt.

Recently, Das was part of Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 but had to withdraw from the tournament after injuring his finger during training.

Najmul Hossain Shanto makes his return to the T20I setup alongside Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh will first face the UAE in two T20Is in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. The team will then travel to Pakistan for a five-match series scheduled between May 25 and June 3.

Squad:

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam