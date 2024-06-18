T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure Super8 berth with big win over Afghanistan

NEW YORK – Confident West Indies secured clinical 104-run victory over Afghanistan in ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan was chasing a challenging target of 219 runs and were dismissed for just 114 in 16.2 overs.

West Indies' bowlers were exceptional, with Obed McCoy leading the way with figures of 3-14. Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein also played crucial roles, claiming two wickets each.

Ibrahim Zadran was the standout performer for Afghanistan, scoring 38 runs from 28 balls as an opener.

Despite Zadran's efforts, Afghanistan struggled to build partnerships, resulting in a comprehensive defeat under Rashid Khan's captaincy.

Earlier in the game, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first, allowing the West Indies to post a challenging total of 218-5 in their 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran was the star with the bat, smashing 98 runs off 53 balls, including six fours and eight sixes. However, Pooran fell short of century, getting run out while attempting a second run in the final over.

Johnson Charles also made a valuable contribution, scoring 43 runs off 27 balls, with eight boundaries.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib was the most successful bowler with figures of 2-14, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up one wicket each.

Both teams had already secured their places in the Super 8 stage, having won all three of their matches in Group C.

Romario Shepherd briefly left the West Indies squad to attend the birth of his second child and will rejoin the team tomorrow, with Obed McCoy stepping in as his replacement. Afghanistan fielded the same team as in their previous matches.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.