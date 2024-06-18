Did Aliza Sultan just take a subtle dig at ex-husband Feroze Khan?

Rising star Aliza Sultan caused a stir on social media with her stunning Eid appearance and crytpic caption.
On this Feast of Sacrifice, Aliza dropped pictures on social media wearing black silk saree with a shiny top and hair band, exuding elegance.
Along with her striking snaps, Aliza wrote 'my perfume lasts longer than its promises,' and fans took it a subtle reference to her ex-husband - who recently tied the knot. Although Aliza did not mention Feroze by name, the implication was clear, and social media users were quick to catch the message.
Fans also showered love on Aliza's sizzling style, while others advised her to avoid sarcasm and focus on spreading love.
Aliza and Feroze tied knot in 2018 and ended the relationship in 2022. The couple has two children together. Their separation and legal tussle for child custody have been widely covered in local media.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
