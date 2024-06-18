Search

Lifestyle

Did Aliza Sultan just take a subtle dig at ex-husband Feroze Khan?

Web Desk
01:23 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Did Aliza Sultan just take a subtle dig at ex-husband Feroze Khan?

Rising star Aliza Sultan caused a stir on social media with her stunning Eid appearance and crytpic caption.

On this Feast of Sacrifice, Aliza dropped pictures on social media wearing black silk saree with a shiny top and hair band, exuding elegance.

Along with her striking snaps, Aliza wrote 'my perfume lasts longer than its promises,' and fans took it a subtle reference to her ex-husband - who recently tied the knot. Although Aliza did not mention Feroze by name, the implication was clear, and social media users were quick to catch the message.

Fans also showered love on Aliza's sizzling style, while others advised her to avoid sarcasm and focus on spreading love. 

Aliza and Feroze tied knot in 2018 and ended the relationship in 2022. The couple has two children together. Their separation and legal tussle for child custody have been widely covered in local media.

Feroze Khan's latest photo with wife goes viral

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

01:23 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Did Aliza Sultan just take a subtle dig at ex-husband Feroze Khan?

11:28 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

From Hania Aamir to Ayeza Khan, Here’s how Pakistani stars are ...

08:29 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases 'Bado Badi 2'

05:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

04:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan hits back at Bado Badi model’s accusations

03:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Mehwish Hayat's sizzling Instagram post takes social media by storm

Lifestyle

03:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

'Bado Badi part two', Feroze Khan's new music video sparks ...

11:42 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui's wedding rumors swirl online

11:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Behroze Sabzwari says his remarks about Imran Khan were 'edited, ...

02:48 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Varun Dhawan posts heartwarming father's day photo with daughter

Advertisement

Latest

01:23 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Did Aliza Sultan just take a subtle dig at ex-husband Feroze Khan?

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 18 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: