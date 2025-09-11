Sistrology star Iqra Kanwal, Areeb blessed with daughter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani YouTuber and Sistrology channel founder Iqra Kanwal welcomed her first child. She announced the birth of her daughter in an emotional Instagram post, leaving fans overjoyed.

Iqra and her husband, Areeb, also shared beautiful family photo in which the proud parents can be seen gazing affectionately at their newborn.

Expressing her happiness, Iqra wrote, “Today, we received the greatest blessing of our lives — our daughter. The love we felt when we held her in our arms cannot be described in words.”

She added that it had always been Areeb’s wish for their first child to be a baby girl, and Allah had answered his prayer “in the most beautiful way.”

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and heartfelt prayers for the little one, making the occasion even more special for the couple.