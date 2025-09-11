Army takes control in Nepal as negotiations with Gen-Z underway for Interim Setup

KATHMANDU – Violence hit Nepal remains under strict military control as the army enforces a curfew and holds negotiations with Gen Z activists and other stakeholders to decide the shape of a new political setup.

Nepali journalist Mod Nath Dhakal confirmed development amid violent protests and arson that rocked the country have largely subsided after the army stepped in. “Since yesterday, a curfew-like environment has been in place. Restrictions were slightly eased this morning but were reimposed quickly and will continue until tomorrow,” he said, adding that citizens are not allowed to step out of their homes and no protests are being permitted.

According to Dhakal, Gen Z activists had earlier called a virtual meeting with 7,000 to 10,000 participants, during which they discussed political options for an interim arrangement. “The military has asked them to nominate representatives by tomorrow morning for talks and also put forward a candidate for the prime minister’s slot,” he explained.

The journalist further revealed that the former PM wife was badly injured during the unrest but survived. Meanwhile, Gen Z leaders have distanced themselves from acts of arson, saying their campaign is focused on corruption and restrictions on social media. “Burning buildings is not part of our policy,” one activist said.

Tensions, however, persist over names being considered for the interim government. The army is reportedly pushing for a recently released politician and a controversial figure known as Durga to be included in the talks, proposals that Gen Z has rejected.

“The army cannot go beyond the people’s mandate,” Dhakal warned. “If they impose their choices, the situation could deteriorate again. Gen Z wants an interim government led by a clean, transparent figure who can deliver fair elections.”

While no arrests have yet been made of those involved in arson and rioting, the military has begun seizing weapons. Efforts are also underway to recapture nearly 13,000 prisoners who escaped from Nepal’s jails during the chaos.