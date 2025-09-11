Nine Dead, Dozens rescued as another Boat overturns in South Punjab Floods

MULTAN – Tragedy struck flood-hit Jalalpur Pirwala as two boats capsized within hours, leaving at least nine people dead, including a four-year-old boy, and several others missing.

In Mohana Sandila area, a private boat laoded with 28 desperate passengers sank as families scrambled to escape rising waters. Survivors revealed they had each paid Rs2,000 to board after failing to get official rescue help.

Local villagers managed to save 19 passengers, but eyewitnesses say nine people drowned before help arrived. Rescue teams only reached after the tragedy, sparking outrage among survivors.

Earlier the same evening, another rescue boat capsized on Khanbela Road with 20 people onboard. A 20-day-old baby girl was pulled from the river but could not survive, while the rest were saved.

The nightmare didn’t stop there. In Alipur’s Darabpur village, another vessel toppled after being overloaded. In Ahmedpur East, four passengers drowned but managed to swim to safety. And in Noorwala, Liaquatpur, the death toll from a boat mishap three days earlier climbed to eight after three more bodies were found.

So far, at least 10 people have died in a string of flood-related boat disasters across South Punjab. Authorities admit search operations are still underway, with locals leading the effort as official rescue services lag behind.