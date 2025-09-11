Latest

19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three operations in KP: ISPR

By Our Correspondent
Sep 11, 2025
Pak Security Forces Gun Down 33 Militants In Major Anti Terror Operation Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists in three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 9-10 September.

ISPR said an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Guluno, Mohmand district. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored militants were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan district and in ensuing fire exchange, four more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more terrorist was eliminated by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country,” read ISPR statement.

