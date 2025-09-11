Nation pays glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is observing 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Father of the Nation, with renewed pledges to follow his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The day started with prayers across mosques for the late leader’s soul and for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who spearheaded the struggle for a separate homeland and united Muslims under the All-India Muslim League, passed away on September 11, 1948, barely a year after the country’s independence.

To mark occasion, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are airing special programs highlighting the Quaid’s vision, political struggle, and contributions to the creation of Pakistan.

In their messages on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Jinnah’s statesmanship and sacrifices.

President Zardari said Jinnah not only created a homeland for Muslims but also gave them dignity and a distinct identity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif added that the nation salutes the Quaid’s political foresight, which made Pakistan’s creation possible despite formidable challenges.

Both leaders called on citizens to draw inspiration from Jinnah’s ideals of justice, equality, democracy, and tolerance in shaping the country’s future.