Arshad Nadeem won’t participate in Finland events 

LAHORE – Olympian Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem will not participate in events in Finland due to visa issues.

Arshad Nadeem suffered a leg injury during training in Lahore, but the Pakistan Athletics Federation said fitness was not the reason for his non-participation, rather it was due to the lack of synchronization with the season because of time constraints.

According to Federation Secretary Shah Jahan, arrangements were made for Arshad Nadeem to recover safely from injuries before the Olympics, and he will participate in the Diamond League in Paris in July. This allows Arshad Nadeem an opportunity to be in condition ahead of the Paris Olympics.

He said that due to visa delays for Finland events, time was very limited. There were also issues during the Eid holidays, which further hindered Arshad Nadeem's alignment with the season in Finland.

Shah Jahan mentioned that Arshad Nadeem faced fitness issues due to training in hot weather in Lahore, but fitness was not the reason for his non-participation in the fitness events. The main objective is to keep Arshad Nadeem fit for the Paris Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem had to deal with pain in his ankle during training in Lahore, which is why he will now rest for a few days as a precaution.