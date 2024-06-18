Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

SIALKOT– Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sought relief from the blazing Punjab heat by taking a dip in Sialkot's Motra Canal on Tuesday.
Joined by his son Asad Khawaja, the minister enjoyed the cool waters while onlookers gathered around, capturing the moment in photos and videos.
In the footage, Khawaja Asif appeared in a casual t-shirt as he immersed himself in the canal.
With several parts of Pakistan, especially Punjab, currently enduring intense heat, residents are exploring various ways to cope with the soaring temperatures.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recently predicted isolated showers nationwide starting today, citing moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the anticipated approach of a shallow westerly wave towards western regions by June 18.
Similar weather conditions are anticipated in various areas of Punjab, including Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, among others.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
