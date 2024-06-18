Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

SIALKOT– Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sought relief from the blazing Punjab heat by taking a dip in Sialkot's Motra Canal on Tuesday.

Joined by his son Asad Khawaja, the minister enjoyed the cool waters while onlookers gathered around, capturing the moment in photos and videos.

In the footage, Khawaja Asif appeared in a casual t-shirt as he immersed himself in the canal.

With several parts of Pakistan, especially Punjab, currently enduring intense heat, residents are exploring various ways to cope with the soaring temperatures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recently predicted isolated showers nationwide starting today, citing moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the anticipated approach of a shallow westerly wave towards western regions by June 18.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated in various areas of Punjab, including Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, among others.