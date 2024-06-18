Search

PakistanWeather

Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

Web Desk
04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

SIALKOT– Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sought relief from the blazing Punjab heat by taking a dip in Sialkot's Motra Canal on Tuesday. 

Joined by his son Asad Khawaja, the minister enjoyed the cool waters while onlookers gathered around, capturing the moment in photos and videos.

In the footage, Khawaja Asif appeared in a casual t-shirt as he immersed himself in the canal.

With several parts of Pakistan, especially Punjab, currently enduring intense heat, residents are exploring various ways to cope with the soaring temperatures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recently predicted isolated showers nationwide starting today, citing moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the anticipated approach of a shallow westerly wave towards western regions by June 18.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated in various areas of Punjab, including Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, among others.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

11:04 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid ...

10:29 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Sindh govt assures funding for prosthetic leg for Sanghar camel

07:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Malkoo offloaded from London-bound flight 'for singing pro-Imran Khan ...

04:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

12:31 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Birthday Bash for Qurbani animals in Sargodha

Most viewed

09:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 namaz timings in Lahore; check full list

11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin ...

06:18 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan introduces strict drone registration policy amid safety ...

09:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in ...

08:28 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistan celebrates Eid ul-Adha 2024 with joy, reunions, and family ...

10:55 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Sanghar camel to get artificial leg, shifted to Karachi for procedure

Advertisement

Latest

04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 18 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: