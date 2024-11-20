Punjab CM Honhaar Scholarship Program; Check if you’re eligible to apply

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister’s Honhaar Scholarship Program offers a 100% tuition fee waiver for talented students in the country’s most populated region.

With a budget of Rs130 billion, the scholarship program aims to support thousands of students in 68 different disciplines, covering undergraduate degrees of 4-5 years.

Honhaar Scholarship Program Eligibility

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must have a domicile from any district in the region

Should not be older than 22 years of age on application deadline

Must be enrolled in selected disciplines at designated universities or colleges for the fall 2024 session.

The family’s monthly income should not exceed Rs3lac(an affidavit is required)

Aggregate