Punjab CM Honhaar Scholarship Program; Check if you’re eligible to apply

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister’s Honhaar Scholarship Program offers a 100% tuition fee waiver for talented students in the country’s most populated region.

With a budget of Rs130 billion, the scholarship program aims to support thousands of students in 68 different disciplines, covering undergraduate degrees of 4-5 years.

Honhaar Scholarship Program Eligibility 

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Must have a domicile from any district in the region
  • Should not be older than 22 years of age on application deadline
  • Must be enrolled in selected disciplines at designated universities or colleges for the fall 2024 session.
  • The family’s monthly income should not exceed Rs3lac(an affidavit is required)

Aggregate

Institutions Interm Marks
Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges ≥ 80%
Federal & Private Universities ≥ 70% for Sciences, ≥ 65% for Arts and Social Sciences
Public Sector Universities ≥ 70% for Sciences, ≥ 65% for Arts and Social Sciences
HED Colleges ≥ 65% for Sciences, ≥ 60% for Arts and Social Sciences

 

Maryam Nawaz expands Punjab Merit Scholarship Program to benefit 25,000 students

 

