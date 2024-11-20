Punjab CM Honhaar Scholarship Program; Check if you’re eligible to apply

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister’s Honhaar Scholarship Program offers a 100% tuition fee waiver for talented students in the country’s most populated region.
With a budget of Rs130 billion, the scholarship program aims to support thousands of students in 68 different disciplines, covering undergraduate degrees of 4-5 years.
Honhaar Scholarship Program Eligibility
To apply for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Must have a domicile from any district in the region
- Should not be older than 22 years of age on application deadline
- Must be enrolled in selected disciplines at designated universities or colleges for the fall 2024 session.
- The family’s monthly income should not exceed Rs3lac(an affidavit is required)
Aggregate
|Institutions
|Interm Marks
|Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges
|≥ 80%
|Federal & Private Universities
|≥ 70% for Sciences, ≥ 65% for Arts and Social Sciences
|Public Sector Universities
|≥ 70% for Sciences, ≥ 65% for Arts and Social Sciences
|HED Colleges
|≥ 65% for Sciences, ≥ 60% for Arts and Social Sciences
