Maryam Nawaz expands Punjab Merit Scholarship Program to benefit 25,000 students

11:42 AM | 6 Jul, 2024
Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the expansion of the Punjab Merit Scholarship Program, significantly increasing the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000.

Under this program, students pursuing their Bachelor of Science degrees from both public and eight selected private universities will have their full tuition fees covered by the scholarships. Additionally, Chief Minister Nawaz has sanctioned the establishment of new universities in Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the immediate implementation of the laptop scheme. The meeting decided to introduce new disciplines in colleges with a low number of students, focusing on disciplines aligned with job market needs.

Furthermore, during a meeting chaired by Maryam Nawaz, it was decided to introduce an online portal system for the appointment of divisional directors and principals. This new system aims to ensure appointments are made purely on merit.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, a plan to provide new buses to government colleges was also presented. The meeting reviewed recommendations for establishing universities under a public-private partnership model, agreeing to facilitate the private sector in setting up universities. Additionally, a high-level ministerial committee was established to oversee the affairs of private universities.

The meeting also decided to establish the Punjab Board Coordination Commission to implement reforms in the educational boards.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the success of the free MD-CAT and ECAT preparatory classes offered in 90 colleges across Punjab. She announced plans to gradually extend these free classes to students in remote areas. She emphasized that the private sector would be provided with facilities to promote higher education, ensuring that youth in remote regions have access to quality higher education.

Maryam Nawaz praised the performance of Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and the Higher Education Department. The briefing was given by Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, with Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary, and other officials in attendance.

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

