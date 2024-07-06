Maryam Nawaz expands Punjab Merit Scholarship Program to benefit 25,000 students

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the expansion of the Punjab Merit Scholarship Program, significantly increasing the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000.

Under this program, students pursuing their Bachelor of Science degrees from both public and eight selected private universities will have their full tuition fees covered by the scholarships. Additionally, Chief Minister Nawaz has sanctioned the establishment of new universities in Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the immediate implementation of the laptop scheme. The meeting decided to introduce new disciplines in colleges with a low number of students, focusing on disciplines aligned with job market needs.

Furthermore, during a meeting chaired by Maryam Nawaz, it was decided to introduce an online portal system for the appointment of divisional directors and principals. This new system aims to ensure appointments are made purely on merit.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, a plan to provide new buses to government colleges was also presented. The meeting reviewed recommendations for establishing universities under a public-private partnership model, agreeing to facilitate the private sector in setting up universities. Additionally, a high-level ministerial committee was established to oversee the affairs of private universities.

The meeting also decided to establish the Punjab Board Coordination Commission to implement reforms in the educational boards.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the success of the free MD-CAT and ECAT preparatory classes offered in 90 colleges across Punjab. She announced plans to gradually extend these free classes to students in remote areas. She emphasized that the private sector would be provided with facilities to promote higher education, ensuring that youth in remote regions have access to quality higher education.

Maryam Nawaz praised the performance of Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and the Higher Education Department. The briefing was given by Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, with Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary, and other officials in attendance.