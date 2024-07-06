Search

Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to leave India permanently

01:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
anushka and virat

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have decided to leave India and relocate to London permanently with their two children. The couple, who have long been in the limelight due to their celebrity status, are seeking a quieter life away from the hustle and bustle of India.

Kohli, who led India to a remarkable victory in the T20 World Cup in Barbados, and his wife Anushka are planning this move to ensure a peaceful environment for their family. They aim to live in a city where they can move freely without being constantly recognized, allowing their children, Vamika (daughter) and Akay (son), to receive an international education.

After attending a victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, the couple, along with their children, left for London. The news follows Virat Kohli’s announcement of his retirement from the T20 format after the World Cup final, though he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket. Kohli, who turns 36 in November, expressed his desire to leave international cricket at his peak.

The couple’s close associates have revealed that Kohli and Anushka have been contemplating this move since the birth of their second child, Akay. They are reportedly planning to purchase a luxurious home in London, a city they have spent considerable time in before Akay’s birth.

After Akay’s birth, the family spent almost two months in London, away from the pressures of cricket and Bollywood. Kohli returned to India for the T20 World Cup and IPL, followed by Anushka a few days later. Anushka has often requested privacy for their children, asking that their photos not be taken or shared on social media.

Kohli and Anushka have frequently been spotted shopping or dining out in London. Virat also missed a crucial Test series against England to be present for Akay’s birth, further solidifying their connection to the city.

Those close to the couple believe that with Kohli nearing retirement, they are likely to settle in the UK permanently. Kohli has mentioned in interviews that he prefers living in Europe, where he is less likely to be recognized, allowing him a more normal life.

With this significant move, the couple hopes to find the peace and privacy they seek, away from the public eye that constantly surrounds them in India.

Lifestyle

01:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to leave India permanently

11:49 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

'Mirzapur 3' released on Amazon Prime

10:32 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

How much will Justin Bieber be paid to perform at Ambani’s wedding?

11:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Hina Khan lets her beautiful hair go as she prepares for fight ...

10:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8-year break, Indian media ...

10:07 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Egyptian actress Salwa Mohamed Ali wishes her funeral should be taken ...

Lifestyle

02:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Jannat Mirza channels iconic 'Rose' look from 'Titanic'

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her ...

03:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

‘Which other things u lick like ice cream’: Mariyam Nafees ...

11:00 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'sunset pool date' picture goes ...

12:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan comes under fire over wardrobe choices

04:52 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan’s Ahmad Ali, Durefishan Saleem picked for Sultan ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to leave India permanently

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: