Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to leave India permanently

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have decided to leave India and relocate to London permanently with their two children. The couple, who have long been in the limelight due to their celebrity status, are seeking a quieter life away from the hustle and bustle of India.

Kohli, who led India to a remarkable victory in the T20 World Cup in Barbados, and his wife Anushka are planning this move to ensure a peaceful environment for their family. They aim to live in a city where they can move freely without being constantly recognized, allowing their children, Vamika (daughter) and Akay (son), to receive an international education.

After attending a victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, the couple, along with their children, left for London. The news follows Virat Kohli’s announcement of his retirement from the T20 format after the World Cup final, though he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket. Kohli, who turns 36 in November, expressed his desire to leave international cricket at his peak.

The couple’s close associates have revealed that Kohli and Anushka have been contemplating this move since the birth of their second child, Akay. They are reportedly planning to purchase a luxurious home in London, a city they have spent considerable time in before Akay’s birth.

After Akay’s birth, the family spent almost two months in London, away from the pressures of cricket and Bollywood. Kohli returned to India for the T20 World Cup and IPL, followed by Anushka a few days later. Anushka has often requested privacy for their children, asking that their photos not be taken or shared on social media.

Kohli and Anushka have frequently been spotted shopping or dining out in London. Virat also missed a crucial Test series against England to be present for Akay’s birth, further solidifying their connection to the city.

Those close to the couple believe that with Kohli nearing retirement, they are likely to settle in the UK permanently. Kohli has mentioned in interviews that he prefers living in Europe, where he is less likely to be recognized, allowing him a more normal life.

With this significant move, the couple hopes to find the peace and privacy they seek, away from the public eye that constantly surrounds them in India.