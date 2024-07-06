Pakistan's First Electric and Pink EV Taxis to be rolled out in Sindh

Electric EV taxis are transforming urban transportation landscapes in parts of world, and Pakistan's largest city and country's financial capital Karachi and other cities will soon witness the latest commercial EV vehicles.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the launch of electric taxis and pink taxis under latest initiative of Sindh Department of Transport, marking the inaugural introduction of these services in the country.

Memon disclosed plans to deploy 200 electric taxis in Karachi, with 50 pink taxis designated exclusively for women passengers.

Sharing his views, Minister said the new initiatives aimed at enhancing public transportation and providing specialized services for female commuters.

He also mentioned recruiting female drivers specifically for the pink taxis, prioritising women's safety and offering affordable transportation alternatives for the community.