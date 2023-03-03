Search

Ushna Shah looks angelic in white saree on her Walima

Noor Fatima 09:49 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Ushna Shah looks angelic in white saree on her Walima
Source: Hamza Amin (Instagram)

The newest bride from Lollywood, Ushna Shah, has been the centre of attention ever since she announced her engagement to golfer Hamza Amin.

While Shah had an emotional breakdown right after uninvited guests invaded her privacy on her Nikah day, social media users trolled her over her wedding dress. People still aren't done with the Bashar Momin famed actress' fairytale wedding and want more glimpses of the event. 

Although the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya diva has temporarily deactivated her Instagram account, her darling husband is keeping up with her diehard fans and shared scintillating pictures from the duo's Walima reception.

Donning luxury wear with a strong emphasis on embroidery and craft revival, Shah's elegant white saree carried Pakistani designer Rizwan Beyg's signature work in dori, cutwork, and sequins embroidery with handworked borders. Adding a touch of luxe, the Cheekh star complemented the look with pearly bangles and statement jewellery.

The actress' half Pakistani- half Austrian husband, on the other hand, looked sharp in a three-piece suit.

“My beautiful wife is ready for Walima,” noted Amin in an Instagram story.

Amin also shared short clips of the Parizaad actress playing golf.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-03-03/1677859204-5989.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-03-03/1677859204-5989.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-03-03/1677859208-9460.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-03-03/1677859208-9460.mp4

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2023, two months after their engagement. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

