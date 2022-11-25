Asim Azhar’s surprise for Merub at LSA 2022 reminds fans of Hania Aamir

Pakistan's singer Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have come under the limelight and are winning hearts for their cutest exchange at a recent award function.

Azhar is one of the biggest music stars in Pakistan right now. The young star enjoys a massive following. Fans are in touch with everything he does in his professional as well as personal life.

At the LUX Style Awards 2022, the Tera Woh Pyar singer dazzled on the stage and performed at the event. He went on his knee during the performance and gave a flower to his beautiful fiancé, Merub.

After the video went viral, the netizens were reminded of the Ghalat Fehmi singer's gesture for the Dilruba actor. Here's how netizens drew parallels between the two scenarios.

Years ago, Asim Azhar sang at a fashion show where Hania Aamir was the showstopper and it became a big hit among their fans. People still remember that event and pictures from it are even used in memes. Now Asim and Hania have parted ways and Asim Azhar is engaged to Merub Ali.

For the unversed, Asim and Hania's relationship was very public and the bitter breakup also became the talk of the town. Things got dragged into the public eye quite unnecessarily.