Asim Azhar and Merub Ali win hearts with new singing video
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Source: Merub/Asim Azhar (Instagram)
Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have come under the limelight and are winning hearts for their cutest interactions.

Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where the Sinf e Aahan actor was spotted jamming with the Habibi singer.

The Paaristan actor  posted a new singing reel where Azhar played the music on guitar and crooned to the hit Bollywood track ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’ from a musical rom-com ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ (2007).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

