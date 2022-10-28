Asim Azhar shows support to Green Shirts following Pakistan's T20 World Cup loss
Asim Azhar shows support to Green Shirts following Pakistan's T20 World Cup loss
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)
Following Pakistan's second agonising loss in T20 World Cup, Twitterati and Pakistani celebrities have gone into a meltdown. Among the millions of heartbroken Pakistanis is Lollywood singer Asim Azhar who proved to be a ride-or-die cricket fanatic as he gave constructive criticism and expressed his staunch support for the Green Shirts, setting an example for all the diehard fans to follow.

The Patakha Guddi singer took to Twitter to show his disappointment and unconditional love for the Pakistani cricket team who played against Zimbabwe recently.

For starters, Zimbabwe's win put the green shirts in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup. 

The Teriyaan crooner was disappointed having absolutely no words and wished that he was "a seasonal fan like many others" so that it would be really easy to hate/abuse and take out his frustration. 

For those unversed, the Zimbabwean team scored 130-8 after electing to bat first but halted Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win.

On the work front, Azhar's recent works include Har Ghari Tayyar, Soneya, Tum Tum, Sassi, and Humraah to name a few.

