Asim Azhar shows support to Green Shirts following Pakistan's T20 World Cup loss

Following Pakistan's second agonising loss in T20 World Cup, Twitterati and Pakistani celebrities have gone into a meltdown. Among the millions of heartbroken Pakistanis is Lollywood singer Asim Azhar who proved to be a ride-or-die cricket fanatic as he gave constructive criticism and expressed his staunch support for the Green Shirts, setting an example for all the diehard fans to follow.

The Patakha Guddi singer took to Twitter to show his disappointment and unconditional love for the Pakistani cricket team who played against Zimbabwe recently.

For starters, Zimbabwe's win put the green shirts in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Teriyaan crooner was disappointed having absolutely no words and wished that he was "a seasonal fan like many others" so that it would be really easy to hate/abuse and take out his frustration.

Disappointed. No words. Absolutely no words. — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022

Wish i was a seasonal fan like many others, would be really easy to hate/abuse and take out my frustration rn. As much as I’m angry - this is still my team, thru the ups & thru the downs. The game was heartbreaking but these boys will always be my boys. Baaki sab ki apni marzi. https://t.co/iTS13Ua4EE — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022

Bhai criticism karain, leken abuse nahi. With that being said, we were very rubbish today. Big changes to be done! https://t.co/I4Cn9VXeHQ — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022

We were rubbish today. Deserved to lose. But anyone who wears the star on their chest has my support & will always do. Not just only when their playing world class. But ALWAYS. That’s the kind of fan I am. With that being said, i request everyone to criticise but DO NOT abuse. ???????? — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022

For those unversed, the Zimbabwean team scored 130-8 after electing to bat first but halted Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win.

