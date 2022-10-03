Asim Azhar to release mashup of two songs with young fan Arshman
Source: Asim Azhar (Twitter)
KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar has announced release of a mashup of his two songs tomorrow (Tuesday), featuring his young fan Arshman Naseem.

Taking to Instagram, the Ghalat Fehmi singer shared a photo, showing the upcoming mashup features Jo Tu Na Mila and Habibi.

“Tomorrow,” he captioned the post.

Arshman Naseem became a social media star overnight after his singing videos went viral.

Asim Azhar planned a mashup with the young star after his recreation of Jo Tu Na Mila went viral on social media.

On the work front, Azhar's latest project Habibi has been making rounds on the internet and received praise from fellow celebrities, not to forget Bollywood rapper Badshah tripping to the catchy song.   

Asim Azhar takes down music video in respect of ... 03:44 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar is the heartthrob of millions undoubtedly but he didn't let the fame get to his ...

