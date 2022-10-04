Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 October 2022

08:30 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 October 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs141,800 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,460 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,980.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Karachi PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Islamabad PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Peshawar PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Quetta PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Sialkot PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Attock PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Gujranwala PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Jehlum PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Multan PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Bahawalpur PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Gujrat PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Nawabshah PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Chakwal PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Hyderabad PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Nowshehra PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Sargodha PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Faisalabad PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625
Mirpur PKR 141,800 PKR 1,625

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 October 2022
11:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 October 2022
08:32 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 October 2022
08:32 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 September ...
08:19 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 September ...
08:18 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 September ...
08:24 AM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled picture invites trolls
01:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr