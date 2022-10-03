PMDC restored as Senate approves amendment bill
ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Monday approved an amendment bill to restore the defunct Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).
The approval of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill 2022 will formally bring the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to an end.
PMC had come into force after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government approved controversial legislation in 2020 to abolish the PMDC.
The PMDC amendment bill was approved amid protest by the opposition lawmakers. They alleged that the bill sponsored by Saleem Mandviwalla and independent Senator Kauda Babar was not discussed by the relevant standing committee.
Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel rejected the Opposition’s protest, stating that the bill was thoroughly deliberated upon at the committee meeting.
Under the amendment bill, a new PMDC, comprising three civil society members nominated by the Prime Minister, a person associated with welfare activities, a legal professional, a chartered accountant and five medical professionals will be formed.
Now, the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test will be conducted at the provincial level while the national licencing examination for doctors has been abolished.
Furthermore, NRE exams will be held twice a year for Pakistani foreign graduate students.
