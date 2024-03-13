Ex-TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri passes away after prolonged illness

ISLAMABAD – Former leader of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri breathed his last in Gujrat, his family said on Wednesday.

Reports in local media said the deceased was suffering from cardiac issues for quite some time and was taking medical assistance.

His funeral prayer will be offered in Mararian at 2pm on Thursday.

Qadri was one of close aides of TLP founder Allama Khadam Rizvi and was active in politics in previous years.

He served as TLP patron-in-chief until 2019 and announced his retirement from party. Qadri was booked in several cases including one about uttering vile remarks made by him during a protest against Supreme Court's judges.

The deceased was booked under sedition and terrorism charges and was arrested amid crackdown in 2019 but was later released.