Pakistan

Ex-TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri passes away after prolonged illness

Web Desk
11:10 AM | 13 Mar, 2024
Ex-TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri passes away after prolonged illness
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former leader of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri breathed his last in Gujrat, his family said on Wednesday.

Reports in local media said the deceased was suffering from cardiac issues for quite some time and was taking medical assistance.

His funeral prayer will be offered in Mararian at 2pm on Thursday.

Qadri was one of close aides of TLP founder Allama Khadam Rizvi and was active in politics in previous years. 

He served as TLP patron-in-chief until 2019 and announced his retirement from party. Qadri was booked in several cases including one about uttering vile remarks made by him during a protest against Supreme Court's judges.

The deceased was booked under sedition and terrorism charges and was arrested amid crackdown in 2019 but was later released.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

