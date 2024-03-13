Sehat Card facility restarts in these cities - Check latest update here

ISLAMABAD – in a sigh of relief for inflation-weary people, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department started free medical services in Peshawar and other cities under Sehat Card initiative.
Sehat Card Program was stopped several times during the caretaker government's tenure as financial issues continued to hamper the free medical treatment.
The Micro-health Insurance Programme was first rolled out by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in 2016, and was widely praised as treatment under Sehat Card ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has access to basic healthcare services.
As Pakistan is facing economic crisis, free medical treatment reduces massive burden, allowing masses to seek necessary care without worrying about huge hospital bills.
Meanwhile, the program has been restarted under CM Ali Amin Gandapur's government, KP Health Minister, Syed Qasim Shah, said Rs10 million have been spent on 700 patients so far as the program covers treatment for hundreds of diseases.
This time, the government cut hospitals on Sehat Card panel from 180 to 118 to deal with overbilling. Despite facing arrears of Rs18 billion, the government aims to continue the Sehat Card program for the welfare of the people, the minister said.
Earlier, the suspension of Sehat Card program caused trouble to patients, especially those waiting for surgeries. The government further committed to paying Rs5 billion per month to the insurance company to cover the program's costs.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
