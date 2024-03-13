PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE – PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is representing Pakistan at ICC meeting on the upcoming T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.
Naqvi, who got coveted PCB chairman post and inter ministry, flies out to Dubai along with Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer to attend key crucial meeting with the top cricket governing body.
ICC members and heads of cricket boards will engage in discussions from March 13 - 15. The meeting will comprise key matters regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup 2024.
As the cricket loving nation is gearing to host much-anticipated Champions Trophy in 2025, Pakistani delegation intends to present their plans and strategies to cricket body.
Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer is getting ready for the discussions, while PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to depart for UAE tonight.
After ICC meeting, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will head to Karachi to attend the final of the Pakistan Super League.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
