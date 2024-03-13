Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 World Cup

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 World Cup
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is representing Pakistan at ICC meeting on the upcoming T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi, who got coveted PCB chairman post and inter ministry, flies out to Dubai along with Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer to attend key crucial meeting with the top cricket governing body.

ICC members and heads of cricket boards will engage in discussions from March 13 - 15. The meeting will comprise key matters regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup 2024.

As the cricket loving nation is gearing to host much-anticipated Champions Trophy in 2025, Pakistani delegation intends to present their plans and strategies to cricket body.

Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer is getting ready for the discussions, while PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to depart for UAE tonight.

After ICC meeting, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will head to Karachi to attend the final of the Pakistan Super League.

Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as PCB chief challenged in IHC

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

12:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 ...

10:41 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

PCB unveils schedule for New Zealand's T20I Tour to Pakistan

09:14 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans win as Quetta Gladiators collapse

01:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Poor show in PSL puts Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy in danger

10:10 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Yusuf Pathan joins politics, to contest Lok Sabha elections in West ...

02:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates move up in Pakistan amid positive global cues

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates move up in Pakistan amid positive global cues

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: