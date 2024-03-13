PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE – PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is representing Pakistan at ICC meeting on the upcoming T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi, who got coveted PCB chairman post and inter ministry, flies out to Dubai along with Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer to attend key crucial meeting with the top cricket governing body.

ICC members and heads of cricket boards will engage in discussions from March 13 - 15. The meeting will comprise key matters regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup 2024.

As the cricket loving nation is gearing to host much-anticipated Champions Trophy in 2025, Pakistani delegation intends to present their plans and strategies to cricket body.

Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer is getting ready for the discussions, while PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to depart for UAE tonight.

After ICC meeting, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will head to Karachi to attend the final of the Pakistan Super League.