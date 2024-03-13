School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)