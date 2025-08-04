Arslan Ash secures sixth EVO title in all-Pakistan final at EVO 2025

LAS VEGAS – Pakistan’s legendary Tekken player, Arslan Ash, solidified his dominance on the global stage by claiming his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title in Las Vegas, completing a perfect run to lift the trophy once again.

Facing fellow countryman and rising Tekken star Atif Butt in a thrilling all-Pakistan Grand Final, Arslan emerged victorious with a 3-1 win after dropping the initial set.

Representing Twisted Minds, Arslan not only secured the prestigious title but also took home $12,000 in prize money and 800 tour points, further cementing his status as one of the greatest in fighting game history.

Both Arslan and Atif were unstoppable forces throughout EVO 2025, sweeping aside top international contenders to set up a highly anticipated final.

Arslan fought his way through the upper bracket, while Atif battled through the lower bracket with tenacity and skill.

Their clash in the finals showcased Pakistan’s continued dominance in the Tekken scene, with impeccable fundamentals and tactical brilliance on display.

Japan’s chikurin secured third place, earning $4,500, followed by South Korea’s Mulgold in fourth, who walked away with $3,000. South Korean players LowHigh and JDCR, alongside Japanese talents NOBI and Meo-IL, also placed in the top eight, sharing the $30,000 prize pool.

EVO 2025 marked another major milestone in the rise of Pakistani Tekken, showcasing the region’s continued dominance in the competitive fighting game scene.