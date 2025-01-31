Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan announce 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Announce 15 Member Squad For Icc Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, making four changes from the last ODI series played in South Africa last year.

Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, and Sufiyan Muqeem have been replaced by Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel.

The squad includes batters Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, and Tayyab Tahir. The all-rounders are Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha.

Wicketkeeper-batters Mohammad Rizwan (captain) and Usman Khan are also part of the squad.

The bowling lineup features spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

PCB has until February 11 to make squad changes, after which any modifications will require ICC technical committee approval on medical grounds.

This squad will also participate in the tri-nation ODI series in Karachi and Lahore before the Champions Trophy, featuring New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan will play its first Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 31 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search