Pakistan announce 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, making four changes from the last ODI series played in South Africa last year.

Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, and Sufiyan Muqeem have been replaced by Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel.

The squad includes batters Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, and Tayyab Tahir. The all-rounders are Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha.

Wicketkeeper-batters Mohammad Rizwan (captain) and Usman Khan are also part of the squad.

The bowling lineup features spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

PCB has until February 11 to make squad changes, after which any modifications will require ICC technical committee approval on medical grounds.

This squad will also participate in the tri-nation ODI series in Karachi and Lahore before the Champions Trophy, featuring New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan will play its first Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.