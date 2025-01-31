Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Asim Azhar breaks silence on marriage rumours with Meerub Ali

Asim Azhar Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumours With Meerub Ali

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has finally spoken about rumors of his marriage to actress Meerub Ali.

In a viral social media video, he was asked about getting married in 2025. However, he neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Asim stated, “I won’t reject or accept the 2025 wedding rumors because, in Desi households, marriages are decided by families and, of course, by Allah.”

He also shared that he recently celebrated Meerub Ali’s birthday in Toronto, Canada, as he couldn’t be there on the actual day due to his concert. He added, “Meerub is very supportive of me.”

Following his statement, fans on social media are speculating whether the couple will tie the knot in 2025. Now, all eyes are on this duo.

Merub Ali spills the beans about her relationship with Asim Azhar

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

