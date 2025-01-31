Asim Azhar breaks silence on marriage rumours with Meerub Ali

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has finally spoken about rumors of his marriage to actress Meerub Ali.

In a viral social media video, he was asked about getting married in 2025. However, he neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Asim stated, “I won’t reject or accept the 2025 wedding rumors because, in Desi households, marriages are decided by families and, of course, by Allah.”

He also shared that he recently celebrated Meerub Ali’s birthday in Toronto, Canada, as he couldn’t be there on the actual day due to his concert. He added, “Meerub is very supportive of me.”

Following his statement, fans on social media are speculating whether the couple will tie the knot in 2025. Now, all eyes are on this duo.